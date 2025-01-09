UFC Commentator Laura Sanko Breaks Down the Bread Cutter Submission

Former mixed martial artist turned UFC commentator Laura Sanko, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, has once again demonstrated her expertise in the grappling world, this time breaking down the bread cutter submission from mount.

Laura Sanko Teaches The Bread Cutter Submission

Known for her insightful fight analysis and as the first female color commentator in UFC history, Laura Sanko likes to teach Brazilian jiu-jitsu submission techniques. In a recent instructional video, Sanko shared her approach to the bread cutter, a submission that combines elements of the Ezekiel and key lock chokes. She highlighted the importance of leverage from the mount position, making the move effective without requiring excessive weight shifts that could leave a fighter vulnerable to being bucked off.

UFC commentator Laura Sanko began the explanation by emphasizing how to set up the move from side control. “I start by isolating the arm and transitioning into mount,” she explained. From there, Sanko demonstrated how to pass the arm from one hand to the other, positioning the arm under her opponent’s neck. This transition sets up the crucial step where she threads her arm across the throat, creating a choke similar to the Ezekiel.

“Blade your hand as you thread it through,” Laura Sanko advised, showcasing how to make the technique more effective by turning the hand to the side to slide it across the neck with ease. She then emphasized the importance of tightening the grip by making a fist, which significantly increases the pressure applied in the choke.

One key detail in Sanko’s breakdown was her focus on maintaining control throughout the process. “Make sure your legs are tight,” she reminded viewers, explaining how keeping a solid base is essential for maintaining position and finishing the submission.

Despite being a highly effective technique, Sanko pointed out that the bread cutter can be applied without necessarily transitioning into full mount. “You don’t have to go all the way to mount. If you have enough pressure, you can still execute it while keeping your opponent flat on their back,” she said, demonstrating her ability to adapt the move to various situations.

Start in Side Control : Begin in side control, with your left arm underneath your opponent’s head (similar to a neon belly position).

: Begin in side control, with your left arm underneath your opponent’s head (similar to a neon belly position). Isolate the Arm : Begin isolating the opponent’s arm that will be used for the submission.

: Begin isolating the opponent’s arm that will be used for the submission. Transition to Mount : While isolating the arm, transition into the mount position.

: While isolating the arm, transition into the mount position. Pass the Arm : Once in mount, pass the arm from your left hand to your right hand.

: Once in mount, pass the arm from your left hand to your right hand. Thread the Arm Across : Take your right arm and thread it under your opponent’s neck, aiming to cross it across their throat.

: Take your right arm and thread it under your opponent’s neck, aiming to cross it across their throat. Blade the Hand : As you thread your arm across the throat, blade your hand (turn it to its side) to get it through easier.

: As you thread your arm across the throat, blade your hand (turn it to its side) to get it through easier. Make a Fist : Once your hand is through, make a fist to strengthen the choking pressure, similar to an Ezekiel choke.

: Once your hand is through, make a fist to strengthen the choking pressure, similar to an Ezekiel choke. Tighten the Submission : With your hand in position, tighten the grip to apply pressure for the choke.

: With your hand in position, tighten the grip to apply pressure for the choke. Maintain Control : Make sure your legs stay tight to prevent being bucked off, keeping control of the position.

: Make sure your legs stay tight to prevent being bucked off, keeping control of the position. Finish the Submission: Once tightened, the submission will usually lead to a quick tap from your opponent.

Sanko’s technical knowledge and clear instructions show why she’s earned her reputation as an expert. As both a practitioner and a commentator, Laura Sanko continues to educate.