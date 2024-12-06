Why Laura Sanko Is Enamored with Shavkat Rakhmonov "Primal ... Chills"

UFC commentator Laura Sanko recently explained her unyielding support for the Kazakh Shavkat Rakhmonov. ‘The Nomad’ Rakhmonov will be competing in a title eliminator at UFC 310 on December 7.

Laura Sanko Enamored with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Former MMA fighter Laura Sanko has long kept an eye on Shavkat Rakhmonov throughout his rise in the UFC. Recently she collaborated with Rakhmonov on a T-shirt where the proceeds will be donated to a charity in Kazakhstan.

The undefeated welterweight sensation from Kazakhstan, Shavkat Rakhmonov is known for his brutal fighting style and silent demeanor.

Laura Sanko shared her deep admiration for Shavkat Rakhmonov, describing him as a fighter who elicits a sense of primal excitement. “There’s something about the way he fights, the way he operates,” Sanko said. “It gives me chills. He’s like something special.” For Sanko, Rakhmonov’s fight style is just one part of what makes him so compelling. “He doesn’t talk, and he doesn’t speak a lick of English,” she continued. “There’s a mystery there, and it’s just really cool … He does give me chills. There’s something very primal about the way Shavkat fights. It’s not just technique—it’s his presence, his intensity.”

The Nomad

Hailing from the nomadic tribes of the Mongolian steppe, he represents a lifestyle and culture that is largely unfamiliar to many in the Western world. Sanko revealed that she had delved into reading about the nomadic life of the Mongolian tribes. “It’s a lifestyle so different from what we’re used to,” Sanko explained. “They live in yurts, constantly moving because they’re herding animals. It’s fascinating.”

“In a completely platonic way, I’m just enamored by him—by his fighting, by his culture. I just got caught up in it. But it all comes back to this: I felt like I knew before most people around here did, anyway. “Don’t be surprised if he shows up with a falcon on his arm and hunts a rabbit for you.”

Sanko recognized Rakhmonov’s talent early. “I felt like I knew about him before anyone else,” Sanko said. “Back when he was still fighting in M-1, I thought, ‘This guy is going to be a star.’” Now, with an undefeated record and rising recognition, Rakhmonov is steadily becoming one of the most talked-about names in the sport.

Next, Shavkat Rakhmonov will face fellow undefeated welterweight Ian Machado Garry on December 7 live at UFC 310 and the winner will face Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight world title.