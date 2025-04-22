Yair Rodriguez’s style: Former UFC champion and possible future rival isn’t a fan

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has declared that he isn’t a big fan of Yair Rodriguez.

As we know, Yair Rodriguez is one of the top featherweights on the UFC roster today. He has fought for the undisputed gold, he’s fought some of the very best in the game, and he always puts up a good fight regardless of who he takes on. Now, after defeating Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314, he has made it known that he wants another crack at Alexander Volkanovski’s title.

Alas, with Movsar Evloev still floating around, it’s not quite clear as to whether or not that fight is going to come to fruition. Still, Yair Rodriguez has plenty of options, with one of them being a tussle with Diego Lopes – and another, potentially, being a future collision with Ilia Topuria, if either of them ever move divisions.

In a recent interview, Ilia Topuria gave his uncensored thoughts on Yair Rodriguez.

Ilia Topuria isn’t a fan of Yair Rodriguez

“I don’t know what to tell you about Yair Rodriguez. I’m not a big fan of him,” Topuria said in a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “He’s the type of guy that you don’t even need to take him down, he goes to the ground himself. He’s like very spectacular the way he fights, the striking, the kicks he throws and all that, but I’m not a big fan of him.”

“I’m a fan of Volk (Volkanovski) and Max Holloway,” Topuria said. Actually, they were the smartest guys that I ever faced inside the octagon. I felt that they were smart. They had that fight IQ. They know how to fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

For Yair Rodriguez, this is an important crossroads moment in his career – and we’re interested to see what happens next.