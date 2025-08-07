Long gone are the days of Don Frye and Royce Gracie, when being a fighter meant just that. Back then, fans only saw fighters in the octagon and heard from them during post-fight interviews or press conferences. Today, many UFC athletes have carved new paths.

YouTube has given fighters a powerful platform to market themselves in a whole new way. One of the first notable examples was Tyron Woodley, who launched his own channel a decade ago. As the first active UFC champion with a personal series, “Champ Camp,” he offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at life as a champ. He also posted post-surgery updates, event blogs, and solo videos where he spoke candidly.



Another early example is Nate Diaz, whose first YouTube upload dates back to December 2009. From goofing around with friends to garage workout clips, Diaz pioneered fighter-driven self-marketing, giving fans a level of access that didn’t exist at the time.

In the modern UFC era, many fighters have transitioned into YouTube personalities – some creating content unrelated to MMA. Cooking with Volk is a recently launched channel by current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, featuring content entirely separate from fighting. He follows the path of former Bellator fighter Keith Lee, who’s so popular online that many don’t realize he ever competed professionally.

Others use the platform to share their martial arts expertise. UFC title contender Cory Sandhagen posts high-level technique breakdowns. Future UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson has shifted his channel from gaming to full-blown martial arts content, including collaborations with other creators. He now co-hosts a show with MMA Guru where they break down events.

Stylebender , Suga Sean O’Malley and Max Holloway are just a few other active fighters with channels worth watching. YouTube gives fans unprecedented access to fighters’ personalities and insights. This is only the first wave of success in the space. I hope more retired fighters will turn to YouTube to stay connected to the sport.

