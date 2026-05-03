Khamzat Chimaev Calls Sean Strickland a “Girl” in Latest Controversial UFC 328 Jab

ByTimothy Wheaton
Khamzat Chimaev Calls Sean Strickland a Girl in Latest Controversial UFC 328 Jab

Khamzat Chimaev holds the UFC middleweight title after beating Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision at UFC 319. Sean Strickland earned his shot with a third-round knockout of Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston in February. Their main event tops UFC 328 on May 9 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fight week starts soon, and the two have traded shots online that hit below the belt.

UFC 328 Trash Talk Heats Up: Chimaev and Strickland Go Personal on Social Media

Chimaev and Strickland used to train together. Things turned sour over time. Strickland has called Chimaev a terrorist because of his ties to Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen Republic leader wanted on war crimes charges. He went off in a media scrum, saying he would pull a gun if Chimaev and his crew approached him outside the cage. “I’mma pull my gun out. I’m going to shoot him,” Strickland said. He added that his Muslim friends would jump Chimaev if it came to that, and he might end up in handcuffs during fight week.

READ MORE:  Merab Dvalishvili Mentions August for Petr Yan Trilogy

Chimaev fired back on X. He posted an old photo of a young Strickland with long hair next to a man, writing, “You can cry that’s okay for, your father make you a girl.” Then he shared the same picture with the caption, “This picture shows everything who is the man who is the girl.” Fans picked up on it quick, sharing the posts across MMA accounts.

Strickland hit on Chimaev’s background too. He mocked Muslims in general, calling out fighters like Nassourdine Imavov for praying on rugs and tying it to goats in crude jokes. UFC stepped in to limit contact between the camps after the threats. Chimaev shrugged it off in media workouts, saying threats are boring and he loves the talk because it builds the fight.

READ MORE:  Merab Dvalishvili: Gina Carano Beats Ronda Rousey and Embarasses Judo
Sean Strickland
The MMA world reacts to Sean Strickland’s UFC Houston win over Anthony Hernandez. [Image via UFC]

This back-and-forth goes personal fast. Chimaev targets Strickland’s tough childhood he has talked about publicly. Strickland leans into politics and stereotypes. Expect faceoffs to stay heated without hands thrown before the bell. Pay-per-view numbers should climb from the noise.

khamzat chimaev
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Joe Rogan talks to Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates after his middleweight title bout victory in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
READ MORE:  New Blood Rising: Potential Serbian Debutants To Watch at UFC Belgrade

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts