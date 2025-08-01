Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 Is the Match To Make Not Max Holloway, Says Former Champion

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz throwing down in a trilogy clash is a more appealing potential matchup than Diaz going against Max Holloway, according to a former UFC middleweight champion. This was discussed recently by Michael Bisping, who responded to the recent news of Diaz calling out Holloway via ‘The Count’s’ personal YouTube platform.

Bisping initially had a bit of a laugh at the callout, purely through the lens of Diaz not being a contracted UFC fighter at this juncture. Bisping also touched on the recent news of McGregor reporting that he is back in the UFC’s testing pool with ‘The Notorious’ targeting a return to competition inside the octagon.

The former TUF and 185-pound champion mentioned that Michael Chandler does stand out as a possible opponent for this reportedly targeted McGregor return, but a rubber match with Diaz ultimately intrigues Bisping more than a BMF title clash between Diaz and Holloway.

Explaining his thought processes on all of these moving parts, Bisping said,

If Nate Diaz and McGregor are coming back, come on. That’s the match up to make.” “I’d like to see McGregor back. I’d like to see Nate Diaz come back.” “Bring him back. Let him have one last crack.”

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz’s storied history

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have one of the most widely regarded rivalries in the history of the UFC with it having been almost a decade since their initial two fights transpired. The initial McGregor vs. Diaz outing took place at UFC 196 after then-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos pulled out of his planned title defense against then-featherweight champ McGregor after RDA sustained an injury.

In one of the more memorable fight endings in UFC history, Diaz secured a rear naked choke in the second stanza of the March 2016 showdown with McGregor taking his first loss in the UFC cage. The sequel clash would take place in August of that same year with the rematch between McGregor and Diaz going the distance this time.

When the dust settled at UFC 202, McGregor would tie up the series with Diaz by earning a majority decision victory. The discussions of a rubber match still intrigue people to this day, including the pride of Stockton himself.