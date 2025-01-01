UFC Fighter Miranda Maverick and Husband Seek Birth Mother for Adoption

UFC flyweight Miranda Maverick and her husband, Pete Hobold, have taken a significant step in their journey to expand their family. The couple recently announced their desire to adopt and are actively seeking a birth mother to match with.

Miranda Maverick Adoption

“We are seeking a birth mother to match with currently. If you know anyone thinking about adoption, please send them towards the site for resources, profiles, and more!” the couple shared, directing interested parties to LifetimeAdoption.com.

Miranda and Pete have been open about their dreams of becoming parents, a topic they discussed on their very first date. Both Miranda and Pete have extensive experience working with children. Miranda has been teaching kids’ jiu-jitsu classes since she was 16. She also travels nationwide to conduct seminars focused on anti-bullying and self-defense for children. Pete is a chemical researcher who shares Miranda’s enthusiasm for nurturing young minds.

In their heartfelt message, the couple expressed gratitude to anyone considering adoption and shared their hopes for the future.

Meet Pete & Miranda! "We enjoy working out, hiking, cooking/baking, & reading together." Giving our child a sense of safety & security will be a priority, making sure he/she will feel loved & nurtured throughout their development." Learn more online! https://t.co/mkIvUuxxJn pic.twitter.com/3EOQlCIJDQ — Lifetime Adoption (@lifetimeadopt) January 1, 2025

Miranda Maverick’s professional MMA career began in 2016, and she quickly made a name for herself in the Invicta Fighting Championships. She showcased her skills and determination, earning notable victories and capturing the Invicta Phoenix Series flyweight tournament title in 2019. In 2020, Maverick made her UFC debut, defeating Liana Jojua via TKO. Since then, she has continued to impress in the Octagon, amassing a record of 8-3 in the UFC and 15-5 overall. Currently, she is on a four-fight win streak having just defeated Jamey-Lyn Horth.