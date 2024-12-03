Miranda Maverick Slid Into My DMs—Now We’re Fighting in the Octagon

Miranda Maverick slid into Jamey-Lyn Horth’s DMs.

No, not like that.

Sitting on a three-fight win streak, Maverick returns to the Octagon on December 14 as part of the UFC’s final event of 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Originally, she was set to square off with Tracy Cortez, but after Cortez bowed out of the bout due to injury, Horth agreed to step in.

During a recent interview with Fanatics View, Horth revealed that while she was digging through her mound of message requests online, she came across one that was from Maverick.

“She reached out to me through my DMs in the folder you don’t usually see,” Horth said. “I go through there sometimes and find nice, strange, or funny messages. I was surprised to see her message. She was very polite and thanked me for taking the fight, saying I seemed like a cool person. I replied, ‘Yeah, let’s go, let’s put on a show.’ “I was glad she didn’t trash talk since I’m not much of a trash talker, though I’m always up for exchanging some words. I’m excited to face her and meet the person behind the message.”

Jamey-Lyn Horth faces Miranda Maverick 6 weeks removed from her latest Octagon Appearance

After winning five straight on the regional scene, Horth kept her unbeaten streak alive in her UFC debut last year, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Hailey Cowan. Eight months later, she suffered her first professional loss, coming up on the wrong side of a split decision against Veronica Hardy.

She’s since bounced back with a split-decision win against Ivana Petrović in November. Little more than a month later, she’ll try to bag the biggest win of her career against a 20-fight veteran who has already shared the Octagon with a slew of noteworthy names like Gillian Robertson, Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield, and Jasmine Jasudavicius.