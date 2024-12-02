‘Zero interest’: Miranda Maverick blasts Tracy Cortez and ranked fighters dodging her path

Slated to return next weekend at UFC Fight Night Tampa, surging flyweight contender, Miranda Maverick has slammed would-be opponent, Tracy Cortez, as well as other contenders within the division’s top-15 rankings — claiming many have no interest in facing her despite her impressive run.

Maverick, who looks to turn in her fourth consecutive victory next weekend in Florida, will take on former Invicta FC champion, Jamey-Lyn Horth — in search of another successive win as part of her current winning spree.

Most recently featuring against Diane Barbosa following a pair of triumphs over both Andrea Lee and Priscila Cachoeira, Maverick was slated to take on the above-mentioned, Cortez as soon as next weekend at UFC Fight Night Tampa, before a surgical procedure brought on by health issues forced the latter from the matchup.

And commenting on her pairing with Horth in the ‘Sunshine State’ next weekend, Miranda Maverick told Inside Fighting that while it seems Cortez has no interest in fighting her — she has “zero” interest in rescheduling a pairing with the recent headliner in the future, too.

Miranda Maverick shuts down reworked fight with Tracy Cortez

“I don’t want to fight her (Tracy Cortez)” Miranda Maverick explained. “I have zero interest at this point. I mean, out of the six fights she’s had, she’s now dropped out seven times in that same time period. So — I’m very to the point. It’s like, give me a different ranked opponent. I’ve been trying to climb the rankings, as you know, for a while now, and it seems like every time I get a ranked opponent, uh, they pull out, or they get pulled up, or something happens.

It just seems like it’s not bound to happen,” Miranda Maverick said. “A lot of the top 15 girls don’t seem to want to fight, either. Even though it was a short-notice replacement, it was five weeks—not like it was two weeks. So, it’s very frustrating that nobody ranked would take it.”