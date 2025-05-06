‘I Won, Baby’ UFC Fighter’s Daughter Had Already Called the Win Before He Did – Mystic Baby?

Reinier de Ridder scored a significant victory over Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines, handing the previously undefeated prospect his first professional loss. The fight ended in the second round when de Ridder landed a decisive knee to the body, resulting in a knockout at 1:53 of the round.

Reinier de Ridder Victory

With this win, de Ridder improved his MMA record to 20-2, while Nickal now stands at 7-1. De Ridder, a former two-division champion in ONE Championship, controlled much of the action, using his experience and striking to overcome Nickal’s wrestling pedigree. Throughout the bout, de Ridder applied pressure and capitalized on openings, ultimately finishing the fight with a series of strikes culminating in the knockout blow.

DES MOINES, IOWA – MAY 03: (R-L) Reinier de Ridder of The Netherlands knees Bo Nickal in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Wells Fargo Arena on May 03, 2025 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Mystic Baby

Reinier de Ridder is known for prioritizing his family life alongside his fighting career. He lives in the Netherlands with his wife and two young children, a daughter and a son-and has structured his daily routine to maximize time with them. He often brings his daughter to school and enjoys playing with both children at home and in the gym. De Ridder has spoken about the importance of being present for his kids, emphasizing that their happiness and well-being are his top priorities, regardless of his achievements in the cage.

After the fight, de Ridder shared a personal moment involving his family. Speaking to the media, he said, “I was just on the phone with my wife, it’s 7:00 in the morning back home. My daughter just woke up and came downstairs. I said, ‘I won, baby.’ And she said, ‘I already knew you were going to win.'”

The confidence shown by his daughter in predicting his win drew comparisons to UFC star Conor McGregor’s “Mystic Mac” persona, where McGregor famously predicted his own victories before they happened. Like McGregor, de Ridder’s daughter displayed a similar foresight, telling her father she already knew he would win, adding a lighthearted and memorable twist to his post-fight celebration.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands reacts after his victory by submission over Kevin Holland of the United States, not pictured, in a middleweight fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

This exchange highlighted the support de Ridder receives from his family and added a personal touch to his professional achievement. The win positions de Ridder as a rising contender in the UFC middleweight division, and he has expressed interest in facing higher-ranked opponents in the future. Meanwhile, Nickal, despite the setback, is expected to learn from the experience and continue developing as a fighter.