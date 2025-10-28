UFC Fight Night: Gabriel Bonfim vs Randy Brown Betting Breakdown

ByTimothy Wheaton
Randy Brown, Michael Chiesa, UFC

Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown headline UFC Fight Night on November 9, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This welterweight main event features two fighters at different stages of their careers, with Bonfim establishing himself as a rising contender while Brown looks to maintain his position in the division.​

Gabriel Bonfim vs Randy Brown Odds

Based on the most recent gambling guide numbers, Gabriel Bonfim is positioned as the betting favorite in this matchup. Historical odds patterns show Bonfim has consistently been favored in his recent UFC bouts, including opening as a -400 favorite against Stephen Thompson and closing near -450. Randy Brown’s recent betting history shows him as an underdog in several fights, including his most recent victory over Nicolas Dalby where he opened at -200.​

Bonfim lands 4.54 significant strikes per minute with 45% accuracy while absorbing 3.53 strikes per minute. His grappling statistics reveal his primary path to victory – he averages 4.03 takedowns per 15 minutes and has demonstrated consistent submission threat throughout his career.

Brown maintains a slight edge in striking volume, landing 4.47 significant strikes per minute with 47% accuracy. His striking defense sits at 54%, and he shows improved takedown defense at 73%. Brown’s reach advantage of 78 inches compared to Bonfim’s 72.5 inches could prove significant in the stand-up exchanges.

The small cage environment at the UFC Apex historically favors grapplers like Bonfim, as it reduces the space for Brown to utilize his reach advantage and movement. Bonfim’s ability to press Brown against the fence and initiate takedown sequences becomes more pronounced in the confined space.

The age and experience differential presents another angle, with Brown’s veteran status potentially providing tactical advantages while his 35-year-old body may be more susceptible to the grinding grappling pace that Bonfim typically imposes.​

Gabriel Bonfim enters the octagon with an 18-1 professional record and a 5-1 UFC mark. The 28-year-old Brazilian fighter has shown exceptional grappling skills throughout his career, earning 13 of his victories by submission. Bonfim’s only professional loss came against Nicolas Dalby via knockout in November 2023, but he bounced back with consecutive wins over Ange Loosa and Khaos Williams, followed by a split decision victory over Stephen Thompson in his most recent outing.​

This main event offers multiple betting avenues, from standard moneyline wagers to method of victory props and round totals, with the contrasting styles creating value opportunities across various markets for the November 9 card at UFC Apex.​

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

