Nate Diaz busted open in brutal war with Mike Perry as MMA community reacts

The MMA community has reacted to Mike Perry dog walking Nate Diaz at MVP MMA 1.



Earlier tonight at the Intuit Dome, Perry started dismantling Diaz right after the opening bell with a series of strikes. Although Diaz tried to drag Perry to the mat and hunt for a submission, “Platinum” was extremely careful and avoided the trap.



Meanwhile, Diaz absorbed a huge amount of damage and was left completely bloodied by the end of Round 2, even struggling to see because of the blood pouring from cuts on his face and forehead.



As the second frame ended, Diaz was nearly finished by Perry but refused to give up.

Nate Diaz 😳#RouseyCarano LIVE now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/57DCNG9Nkc — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026





However, given the amount of blood on the canvas and on the Stockton native, the fight was stopped after Round 2, declaring Perry the winner by TKO (doctor’s stoppage).

US mixed martial artist Nate Diaz and US mixed martial artist Mike Perry fight during their Double Main Event Welterweight Bout at MVP MMA 1 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

The two have agreed to run it back sometime soon, and even Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian have seconded that decision.

MMA community reacts to Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Dillon Danis quipped:

“Nate Diaz literally looks like a drunk uncle fighting at a barbecue. W*F is this? Absolutely embarrassing. Now he’s gonna use the “never got finished” line because it ended by a cut.”

Nate Diaz literally looks like a drunk uncle fighting at a barbecue. WTF is this? Absolutely embarrassing. Now he’s gonna use the “never got finished” line because it ended by a cut. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 17, 2026

Belal Muhammad quipped:

“Guess you should’ve actually worked out and not just smoked weed at the open workout.”

Guess you should’ve actually worked out and not just smoked weed at the open workout — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 17, 2026

The MMA Guru posted on X after the fight:

“PLATINUM MIKE PERRY WITH A STATEMENT BEATDOWN OVER NATE DIAZ! ONE OF THE MOST BRUTAL ONE-SIDED A*S WHOPPINGS I HAVE SEEN IN RECENT YEARS! GLAD NATE THREW IN THE TOWEL HE WAS ABOUT TO TAKE LIFE CHANGING DAMAGE IN ROUND 3. Felt like watching a defenceless old man get jumped.”

PLATINUM MIKE PERRY WITH A STATEMENT BEATDOWN OVER NATE DIAZ!



ONE OF THE MOST BRUTAL ONE SIDED ASS WHOPPINGS I HAVE SEEN IN RECENT YEARS!



GLAD NATE THREW IN THE TOWEL, HE WAS ABOUT TO TAKE LIFE CHANGING DAMAGE IN ROUND 3



Felt like watching a defenceless old man get jumped — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 17, 2026

Check out some reactions below:

Beltran gonna let nate die in there😂 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) May 17, 2026

Charles Oliveira shares a post going off on Nate Diaz after his loss to Mike Perry😳



Diaz has said multiple times he would beat Oliveira



“Nate, a drunk homeless can fight better than you. Embarrassing”#RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/lVZl1fUsyw — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) May 17, 2026

NATE DIAZ AND MIKE PERRY ARE IN AN ABSOLUTE WAR.



IT'S ONLY THE SECOND ROUND 🔥🔥🔥#RouseyCarano is LIVE now only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/pmDupR17YD — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Nate Diaz hilariously reacts to his loss to Mike Perry at MVP 1



“Maybe next time I’ll run a little harder and I’ll get the job done. Maybe I don’t fight the most violent guy, maybe I fight the second most violent guy” 😂 pic.twitter.com/IZMWY3hjXt — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) May 17, 2026