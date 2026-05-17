Nate Diaz busted open in brutal war with Mike Perry as MMA community reacts
The MMA community has reacted to Mike Perry dog walking Nate Diaz at MVP MMA 1.
Earlier tonight at the Intuit Dome, Perry started dismantling Diaz right after the opening bell with a series of strikes. Although Diaz tried to drag Perry to the mat and hunt for a submission, “Platinum” was extremely careful and avoided the trap.
Meanwhile, Diaz absorbed a huge amount of damage and was left completely bloodied by the end of Round 2, even struggling to see because of the blood pouring from cuts on his face and forehead.
As the second frame ended, Diaz was nearly finished by Perry but refused to give up.
However, given the amount of blood on the canvas and on the Stockton native, the fight was stopped after Round 2, declaring Perry the winner by TKO (doctor’s stoppage).
The two have agreed to run it back sometime soon, and even Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian have seconded that decision.
MMA community reacts to Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry
Dillon Danis quipped:
“Nate Diaz literally looks like a drunk uncle fighting at a barbecue. W*F is this? Absolutely embarrassing. Now he’s gonna use the “never got finished” line because it ended by a cut.”
Belal Muhammad quipped:
“Guess you should’ve actually worked out and not just smoked weed at the open workout.”
The MMA Guru posted on X after the fight:
“PLATINUM MIKE PERRY WITH A STATEMENT BEATDOWN OVER NATE DIAZ! ONE OF THE MOST BRUTAL ONE-SIDED A*S WHOPPINGS I HAVE SEEN IN RECENT YEARS! GLAD NATE THREW IN THE TOWEL HE WAS ABOUT TO TAKE LIFE CHANGING DAMAGE IN ROUND 3. Felt like watching a defenceless old man get jumped.”
Check out some reactions below: