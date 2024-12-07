Bryan Battle lands tight split decision win over Randy Brown after weight miss – UFC 310 Highlights

Amid the controversy surrounding his sizeable weight miss this weekend, polarizing welterweight contender, Bryan Battle managed to use his extra size to his advantage during numerous clinch exchanges, landing a close, split decision win over Randy Brown in their UFC 310 preliminary card clash in Las Vegas.

Battle, who entered tonight’s catchweight clash with Jamaican contender, Brown off the back of a second round knockout win over Kevin Jousset at UFC Fight Night Paris back in September, managed to extend his winning run to four fights with tonight’s win over Brown, adding to prior names including A.J. Fletcher, as well as Gabe Green.

Forcing the distance of three rounds in tonight’s catchweight clash with Brown, Battle would rebound from an opening round loss against the former, to take the second and third frame on the deciding judge’s scorecard, landing him a controversial split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory.

Following the win, Battle hit out at the attendees at the T-Mobile Arena who booed and jeered his decision success, claiming he would also not miss the scales in the future after his return at UFC 310.

Below, catch the highlights from Bryan Battle’s win over Randy Brown at UFC 310