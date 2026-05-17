Nate Diaz shuts down retirement talk with savage response

Nate Diaz has a message for those who want him to retire after his TKO loss to Mike Perry at MVP MMA 1.

Earlier tonight on his MMA return, Diaz got dismantled by BKFC’s King of Violence, Mike Perry. The two-round slugfest turned into a bloodbath for Diaz as his scar tissue split open, leaving cuts across his face and above his eyes. By the end of Round 2, after being dropped by “Platinum,” Diaz was completely covered in blood, and his corner called for the stoppage after assessing the situation.

Check out the post below:

Nate Diaz went through hell tonight vs Mike Perry 😬



[📸: via/ GettyImages] pic.twitter.com/hxXbHskdlb — Complex (@Complex) May 17, 2026

After the violent beatdown, fans wanted Diaz to retire, as taking a ton of damage at the age of 41 is never a good idea. However, the Stockton native doesn’t want to bid farewell to MMA and has already agreed to run it back with Perry.

Perry is also game to rematch Diaz and believes it’s easy money.

NATE DIAZ AND MIKE PERRY ARE IN AN ABSOLUTE WAR.



IT'S ONLY THE SECOND ROUND 🔥🔥🔥#RouseyCarano is LIVE now only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/pmDupR17YD — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Nate Diaz responds to those who want him to retire: “The show goes on”

Even after the violent beatdown, Nate Diaz showed up at the MVP MMA 1 post-fight presser, where he had a message for fans who want him to retire after the humiliating loss to Mike Perry. Diaz said:

“I just fought the most violent mother f*cker right there. Maybe next time I’ll run a little harder and I’ll get the job done Maybe I don’t fight the most violent, maybe I fight the second most violent… The show goes on. I don’t have a check-out time.This sh*t’s forever.”

Check out Nate Diaz’s comments below:

Nate Diaz hilariously reacts to his loss to Mike Perry at MVP 1



“Maybe next time I’ll run a little harder and I’ll get the job done. Maybe I don’t fight the most violent guy, maybe I fight the second most violent guy” 😂 pic.twitter.com/IZMWY3hjXt — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) May 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Jake Paul already has big plans for Mike Perry vs. Nate Diaz 2. “The Problem Child” posted on X:

“Gotta run that back in the Bay Area. #DiazPerry”

“Or Sactown…”

Check out Jake Paul’s X posts below: