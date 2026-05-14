Topuria vs. Gaethje, Pereira vs. Gane: Inside UFC Freedom 250 at the White House

UFC Freedom 250 heads to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2026. The card packs two title fights and several ranked matchups on the main card, streaming live on Paramount+.

Topuria vs. Gaethje Odds

Ilia Topuria defends his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in the headliner. Topuria enters at 17-0, with a 5’7″ frame, 69″ reach, and 4.81 significant strikes landed per minute at 50.86% accuracy. The US-born Gaethje brings a 27-5 record, stands 5’11” with a 70″ reach, lands 6.48 strikes per minute at 60.25% accuracy, but averages just 0.33 takedowns. With interest in the matchup building, Topuria has also been trending on prediction markets like Polymarket, where fans are actively speculating on the outcome. Thousands of users have already searched for or used a Polymarket invite code as they track shifting odds and debate whether the undefeated champion can handle Gaethje’s pressure-heavy style.

Gaethje is known for his heavy punches and has fought in some of the most entertaining bouts in the history of the sport. The American athlete has had some classic matchups against opponents such as Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Eddie Alvarez. Most recently, he picked up the interim UFC lightweight title with a decision victory over Paddy Pimblett.

According to recent interviews with the Spanish-Georgian, Topuria sees a quick finish, like his bout with Charles Oliveira, given Gaethje’s forward style. Max Holloway, who has fought both Gaethje and Topuria, expects a knockout in this one. The Lightweight king Topuria is best known for his knockout wins over Oliveira, Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Eddie Alvarez reveals the key for Justin Gaethje to make it a real fight against Ilia Topuria. [Photo by Scott Taetsch/Zuffa LLC]

Pereira vs. Gane Odds

Alex Pereira challenges Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title at the Freedom 250 event. Pereira sits at 13-3 overall and aims to become the first UFC fighter with titles in three divisions. Both land about 5 strikes per minute. Gane’s fights average 13:29; Pereira’s run 11:03. Coach, and former champ, Glover Teixeira calls it a good spot for Pereira against Gane’s speed. The winner eyes Tom Aspinall next.

Gane at age 24 in 2014, a coworker convinced him to try Muay Thai after he sold furniture in Paris. He went 13-0 in three years with two French titles, then switched to MMA in 2018 under coach Fernand Lopez at MMA Factory. UFC signed him in 2019 with an impressive Muay Thai background.

Alex Pereira grew up poor in a São Paulo favela, dropping out of school at 12 to work construction, then as a tire repairman, battling alcohol issues. At 21 in 2009, he joined a kickboxing gym to quit drinking and improve his life. “Poatan” claimed kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight titles, beating Israel Adesanya twice. Turned to MMA in 2015, debuting pro that year; trains striking, wrestling, and takedown defense mornings with Glover Teixeira’s guidance.

“Poatan” would become a fan favorite with impressive knockouts and claim the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight titles. Now, with interim heavyweight gold on the line, Pereira is looking to make history as a three-weight-class champion.

UFC Freedom 250 caps off with a card that mixes fresh title defenses, interim stakes, and personal journeys into one high-profile night. Topuria and Gaethje battle for lightweight supremacy while Pereira and Gane represent late starters who turned everyday jobs into octagon runs. Expect fireworks on the South Lawn as these fighters chase legacy amid the White House backdrop, setting up division-defining outcomes by night’s end.