UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez results throughout tonight (Sat. 18th July 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
In the main event of the evening, Deiveson Figueiredo will rematch Joseph Benavidez to determine the UFC Flyweight champion. In their first bout, Figueiredo missed the 125-pound weight limit making him ineligible to win the title before finding a second-round KO of Benavidez. Due to the circumstances, the pair have been made to run it back this time with both fighters making weight there will be a flyweight champion crowned. In the co-main event, we will see a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson. The pair are both coming off a loss making this fight a must-win to keep themselves in the title conversation.
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez Results
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)
- Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez
- Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Women’s Flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
- Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 5 p.m. ET)
- Light Heavyweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Catchweight: Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
- Lightweight: Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
- Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
- Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi
- Lightweight: Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac