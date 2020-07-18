LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez results throughout tonight (Sat. 18th July 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of the evening, Deiveson Figueiredo will rematch Joseph Benavidez to determine the UFC Flyweight champion. In their first bout, Figueiredo missed the 125-pound weight limit making him ineligible to win the title before finding a second-round KO of Benavidez. Due to the circumstances, the pair have been made to run it back this time with both fighters making weight there will be a flyweight champion crowned. In the co-main event, we will see a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson. The pair are both coming off a loss making this fight a must-win to keep themselves in the title conversation.

Check out our UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez Results

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev Women’s Flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 5 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov Catchweight: Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani Lightweight: Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi

Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi Lightweight: Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac