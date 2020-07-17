UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Island 2 is now official. All 24 athletes scheduled to compete on the card have successfully made weight ahead of the event. In the main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will fight Joseph Benavidez in a rematch for the vacant Flyweight title.
Check out all the weigh-in results below…
MAIN CARD
Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125) – Flyweight title fight
Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)
Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)
Luana Carolina (126) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)
Askar Askarov (126) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)
PRELIMS
Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)
Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150) – 150-pound catchweight
Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Joe Duffy (155.5)
Montel Jackson (136) vs. Brett Johns (136)
Amir Albazi (136) vs. Malcolm Gordon (135)
Davi Ramos (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)
Carlos Felipe (261) vs. Serghei Spivac (240)
