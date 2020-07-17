UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez Weigh-In Results

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

UFC Fight Island 2 is now official. All 24 athletes scheduled to compete on the card have successfully made weight ahead of the event. In the main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will fight Joseph Benavidez in a rematch for the vacant Flyweight title.

Check out all the weigh-in results below…

MAIN CARD

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125) – Flyweight title fight

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Luana Carolina (126) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)

Askar Askarov (126) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)

PRELIMS

Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)

Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150) – 150-pound catchweight

Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Joe Duffy (155.5)

Montel Jackson (136) vs. Brett Johns (136)

Amir Albazi (136) vs. Malcolm Gordon (135)

Davi Ramos (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Carlos Felipe (261) vs. Serghei Spivac (240)

Who are you most excited to watch at UFC Fight Island 2?