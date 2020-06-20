UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov | Main Event Staff Predictions

Spread the word!













Tonight the UFC returns to Las Vegas, Nevada to host yet another stacked night of fights. In the main event top, heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov square off. The winner will move one step closer to challenging the likes of Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. The loser will go back to the bottom of the pile in this high stakes heavyweight match-up. Check out the LowKickMMA staff predictions ahead of this mammoth main even.

Jordan Ellis: I really fancy Curtis Blaydes in this fight. I think his high-level wrestling and heavy hands will get him the win. Alexander Volkov is an elite level striker but lacks the power you need to get rid of someone like Blaydes. I expect the American to get the finish at some point but wouldn’t be surprised to see Volkov hang tough for the full five rounds – either way I see him losing in Las Vegas tonight.

Prediction: Curtis Blaydes

Abhinav Kini: Alexander Volkov is a smart and effective striker but I only see this fight going one way and that’s on the ground. I can’t see Volkov stopping the takedowns of Curtis Blaydes who I expect to grind out a dominant decision victory.

Prediction: Curtis Blaydes

Ryan Galloway: I see Curtis Blaydes getting the victory. Blaydes has shown time and time again the only way to beat him is to put him out before he finds a finish. I don’t think Volkov is going to land that big punch before Blaydes is able to take him to the ground and maul him. While it is a good matchup I think Blaydes is going to showcase why he belongs at the top of the division.

Prediction: Curtis Blaydes

Ryan Maccarthy: I have Blaydes in this one. I dont see this being a good night for Volkov, the smaller cage is only going to make it worse. I see Blaydes imposing his wrestling and eventually ending this with ground and pound within the first 2 rounds.

Prediction: Curtis Blaydes