UFC’s Dana White Picked as Donald Trump’s Press Secretary for White House Role

ByTimothy Wheaton
Will Dana White be Donald Trump’s pick for White House Press Secretary? After Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Dana White, the president of UFC and a longtime friend of Trump, gave an emotional speech celebrating Trump’s victory.

White praised Donald Trump as “the most resilient, hardworking man” he’s ever met, calling the win “karma” after years of media attacks. White’s speech was full of support for Trump and his family, and it caught the attention of many people who believe that White could play a role in Trump’s second administration.

There has been speculation from various people online that Dana White could be given a high-profile position in Trump’s cabinet, with some even suggesting he should become the new White House press secretary. White has said in the past that he’s not involved in politics, but he’s made an exception for Trump, given their close friendship. Trump’s sons, Eric and Don Jr., are reportedly helping with the process of selecting people for key roles in the new administration.

Along with White, other prominent figures like Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are also expected to play significant roles in Trump’s second term. Musk could be put in charge of a new government efficiency commission to audit federal agencies, while Kennedy, despite being a political rival, is expected to oversee the nation’s health agencies. Trump’s new cabinet is shaping up to be filled with influential figures, many of whom are close allies or supporters, reflecting his strong ties to the billionaire class and his movement.

“Couldn’t stop him, he keeps moving forward. He doesn’t quit, he’s the most resilient and hardworking man I’ve ever met in my life, his family are incredible people, this is karma ladies and gentlemen he deserves this. They deserve it as a family.”

Dana White has long been the president of the UFC and was able to bring the largely banned sport to the mainstream. When MMA was banned by most US states, Donald Trump gave the UFC a platform with his casinos. Since then, White has long been a supporter of Trump and his presidential bid. He can often be seen speaking at rallies and publicly on TV. Additionally, White has allowed Trump to campaign at state-side UFC events and often sits cageside.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

