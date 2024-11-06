UFC President Dana White Takes the Stage at Donald Trump’s Election Victory Party, Calls It ‘Karma
UFC President Dana White joined President-elect Donald Trump to celebrate his USA election 2024 victory and delivered a speech to the audience to thank Joe Rogan and others.
Donald Trump was able to win the 2024 USA election on November 5. He won in 2016, lost in 2020, and returned in 2024. Trump and Dana White have long been friends as the New York businessman gave the UFC a platform when it was banned in most US states.
Dana White, UFC leader, has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential bid and has spoken at RNC rallies, CNN, and on FOX News, to support the Republic nominee. White also walked out with Trump several times at UFC events and sat cageside with him. In the past, Trump has named his favorite fighters to be Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Donald Trump personally thanked the UFC President on election night and was given center stage to deliver a speech. See Dana White’s speech below:
“Nobody deserves this more than him, and nobody deserves this more than his family does. This is what happens when the machine comes after you. What you’ve seen over the last several years, this is what it looks like. He keeps going forward, he doesn’t quit. He’s the most resilient, hard-working man I’ve ever met in your life. His family are incredible people. This is karma, ladies and gentlemen. He deserves this, they deserve it as a family.
“I want to thank some people real quickly. I want to thank the Nelk boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, and the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan. Thank you America, have a good night.”