UFC President Dana White Takes the Stage at Donald Trump’s Election Victory Party, Calls It ‘Karma

UFC President Dana White joined President-elect Donald Trump to celebrate his USA election 2024 victory and delivered a speech to the audience to thank Joe Rogan and others.

Dana White Speaks at Donald Trump’s Election Win

Donald Trump was able to win the 2024 USA election on November 5. He won in 2016, lost in 2020, and returned in 2024. Trump and Dana White have long been friends as the New York businessman gave the UFC a platform when it was banned in most US states.

Dana White, UFC leader, has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential bid and has spoken at RNC rallies, CNN, and on FOX News, to support the Republic nominee. White also walked out with Trump several times at UFC events and sat cageside with him. In the past, Trump has named his favorite fighters to be Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Donald Trump personally thanked the UFC President on election night and was given center stage to deliver a speech. See Dana White’s speech below: