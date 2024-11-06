‘Migrant League’ vs. UFC Champions? President-Elect Donald Trump Says Dana White Should Make It Happen

President-Elect Donald Trump has an idea for UFC president Dana White. Trump won the US election for 2024 on November 5. He captured the presidency in 2016, lost in 2020, and returned in 2024 with help along with way from Dana White.

Donald Trump pitches ‘Migrant League’ vs. UFC Champions

The luxury hotel mogul Donald Trump has long been a supporter of MMA and the UFC. Trump gave the UFC a platform for their events when most US states outlawed the sport. Additionally, Trump worked closely with the MMA company Affliction.

Since his presidential loss, Dana White has been a vocal supporter of the presidential nominee Donald Trump. White has spoken at rallies and supported him publicly on CNN and elsewhere. The UFC president even brought Trump out to UFC events and sat cageside with him.

In a prior speech, Donald Trump had an idea to pit UFC champion against migrants. He explained:

“I wanted those Penn State guys to wrestle the migrants. You know, the UFC, Dana White? I told Dana to set up a league of champions—unbelievable fighters, the best in the world—and then a migrant league. At the end, I’d want the migrant to go against the champion. And I think the migrant might actually win. That’s how tough some of these guys are. But honestly? I don’t know, I doubt it. I tell ya.”

