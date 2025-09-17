UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Voices Solidarity with Gaza Families

Ilia Topuria, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion, used his platform on September 15, 2025, to express solidarity with civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza. Speaking at the New Economy Forum in Madrid, Topuria emphasized that no one should suffer or lose access to basic needs such as water and food. He stated that “we never want anyone to die in the world” and affirmed his support for Gaza’s families, declaring that if he could, he would halt the war immediately because he cannot accept the ongoing violence.

Ilia Topuria Shows Support for Gaza

Topuria’s remarks came during a breakfast briefing at Madrid’s Real Casino Gran Círculo, where Spanish and international business and political figures gathered to discuss global economic trends. The Georgian-Spanish fighter addressed the humanitarian crisis resulting from Israeli military operations in Gaza, which followed the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. He characterized the civilian suffering as unacceptable and urged a cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of life and deprivation of essential resources.

“The truth is you can never support that kind of cause. We never want anyone to die in the world. We always want nobody to lack anything, that everyone has water to drink, bread to eat. And honestly, from here we send all our support to the families in Gaza, we stand with you. If I had the chance to do something, I would stop that war right now because I don’t accept it.”

Ilia Topuria shows support for the people in Gaza



"The truth is you can never support that kind of cause. We never want anyone to die in the world. We always want nobody to lack anything, that everyone has water to drink, bread to eat.



pic.twitter.com/Kq2zY7Zek1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 16, 2025

The champion’s comments show a growing trend of athletes speaking out on international issues. Topuria, who claimed the UFC lightweight title in June 2025 with a first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira, has maintained a spotless professional record of 17-0. His willingness to diverge from the typical focus on sport reflects a broader awareness of global challenges among contemporary fighters. By invoking basic humanitarian principles – ensuring that no one lacks water to drink or bread to eat – he framed the Gaza situation as a universal concern rather than a political stance.

The conflict has resulted in devastating casualties, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting that over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023, alongside more than 165,000 injuries. Recent data shows the death toll climbing rapidly, with nearly 100 Palestinians killed in just the past 24 hours as of September 16, 2025. International organizations estimate that approximately 80 percent of those killed are civilians, with women and children comprising about 70 percent of verified fatalities.

Topuria also declined to endorse calls for banning Israeli athletes from competitions in response to the Gaza conflict. He argued that politics and sport should remain separate spheres, a position echoed by Arturo Guillén, president of WOW, the Spanish UFC promoter, who attended the same event. Guillén cautioned against politicizing sporting events and reiterated that the promotion welcomes participants from all backgrounds without discrimination.

The humanitarian toll in Gaza has drawn international criticism and prompted appeals for a truce from governments, aid organizations, and public figures. Reports indicate that tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced and that basic services are disrupted, exacerbating the crisis.