Game of Thrones Star Roasts Conor McGregor After Flotilla Taunt “Didn’t know you could read and write”

Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham and UFC fighter Conor McGregor have traded blows on Twitter, but this time the gloves were off and the subject was deadly serious. The spat erupted after Cunningham, known for his role as Davos Seaworth, condemned Israel’s interception of the Freedom Flotilla, a Gaza-bound aid ship carrying activists including Greta Thunberg. which was boarded and seized in international waters on Monday morning.

Cunningham, who has supported the flotilla’s mission, didn’t mince words: “The Freedom flotilla was attacked during the night. The ship was rammed, boarded and the 12 volunteers kidnapped. This is more reprehensible behaviour from the genocidal regime in Tel Aviv.”

Conor McGregor, never one to shy away from controversy or a keyboard, responded with his signature bravado. “I thought you were on this boat Liamo, what happened? You forgot your goggles? You get sea sick off the gargle? Bottler.” The jibe referenced Cunningham’s absence from the ship and poked fun at the actor’s supposed lack of nerve – classic Conor McGregor, always looking for a scrap, even if it’s just online.

But Cunningham delivered a swift counterpunch: “Didn’t know you could read and write Conor. Thought you used your hands to tap out.” The comeback, referencing McGregor’s infamous UFC submission losses, was met with applause across social media, with many calling it a knockout blow in just 16 words.

The Conor McGregor – Liam Cunningham exchange comes against the backdrop of a high-profile international incident. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s ship, the Madleen, was intercepted by Israeli forces as it attempted to deliver humanitarian aid, baby formula, food, and medical supplies, to Gaza, which remains under blockade. The operation was dramatic: drones reportedly dropped a white substance onto the vessel, communications were jammed, and those onboard, including Thunberg and French MEP Rima Hassan, were detained and their phones confiscated.

Human rights lawyer Huwaida Arraf called the seizure a violation of international law, arguing that Israel had no legal authority to detain the volunteers in international waters. Israel’s government, meanwhile, dismissed the flotilla as a publicity stunt, accusing the activists of seeking attention rather than delivering aid. The incident has reignited debate over the blockade and the tactics used to enforce it, with Cunningham among those urging the public to scrutinize media coverage and demand accountability.

As for the Twitter dust-up, McGregor’s attempt at banter fizzled in the face of Cunningham’s sharp retort. Online observers declared it a clear win for the actor, with one commenter likening it to a “delayed ref stoppage” and another calling it “one of the most legendary comebacks ever”. For now, it seems the Onion Knight has bested the Notorious.