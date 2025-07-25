In the lead-up to UFC 319, where Dricus Du Plessis will seek to defend his middleweight title against the brutal Chechen Khamzat Chimaev. Who is a terrifying force to reckon with due to his incredible athleticism and high-level wrestling? It’s a former UFC champion, Tito Ortiz, who believes that Chimaev will overcome the South African, as stated in an interview with Helen Yee.

“People are going to see how vicious Chimaev truly is. I respect the guy—he’s a monster. Du Plessis is the champ, but he’s in for a rude awakening because he’s going to realize his wrestling is not as good as Chimaev’s truly is.”

Tito Ortiz, one of the original champions of the early UFC, was a pioneer in MMA wrestling and ground-and-pound techniques. It is most definitely biased towards a fellow high-level wrestler in Chimaev. However, having doubters is nothing new for the South African.

Dricus Du Plessis is once again the underdog.

An underdog against the likes of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, now Dricus Du Plessis is the underdog once again against the terrifying Khamzat Chimaev, who is not just a freakish athlete but a phenomenal talent. However, “Still Knocks” is a unique athlete in his own right, with his ability to adapt and overcome in all of his UFC fights against the division’s greats. Not only that, but his hulking size, brutal power, and underrated grappling ability may turn the tables on Khamzay Chimaev.