Former two-division ONE MMA champion Reinier De Ridder is confident that he will defeat former UFC middleweight champion in their headline fight at UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs. De Ridder. As he states in an interview with Submission Radio, he beat down “The Reaper” and choked like he’s been doing to most of his opponents in his illustrious MMA career in and out of the UFC.

“I see myself putting a lot of pressure on Rob, hitting with good shots early, maybe another knee, taking him down, choking him out.”

With plans to be the only fighter to hold a title in both ONE and the UFC, Reinier De Ridder is once again ready to prove that world-class athletes and fighters exist outside of the UFC, and he is looking to prove he is truly championship material in the ever-competitive middleweight division.

Reinier De Ridder has no chip on his shoulder in his continued journey to prove himself.

With the UFC dominating the MMA market, despite strong competitors in the PFL, many fans tend to overlook or even look down on those who seek a career outside of the UFC, as Reinier De Ridder did during the peak of ONE Championship MMA. Now that he’s in the UFC, he’s soundly defeated notable names such as veteran Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland, and a highly hyped prospect in Bo Nickal. Now he jumps to an even higher height as he looks to take down the former UFC champion and perennial contender in Robert Whittaker.