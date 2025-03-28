Soap Safe: UFC Champ Thinks Cain Velasquez Will Be Just Fine in Prison

ByTimothy Wheaton
Michael Bisping, former UFC middleweight champion, recently made light-hearted comments about Cain Velasquez’s safety in prison following the latter’s sentencing. Velasquez’s recent legal troubles stem from an incident in 2022 when he pursued and fired shots at a vehicle containing Harry Goularte, who was accused of molesting Velasquez’s young relative.

The former heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, is expected to serve less than two years in prison due to time already spent in custody and under house arrest.

Both Bisping and Velasquez had illustrious careers in the UFC, with Bisping capturing the middleweight title in a stunning upset victory over Luke Rockhold in 2016. Velasquez, on the other hand, was a dominant force in the heavyweight division, winning the title twice and defending it successfully against formidable opponents like Junior dos Santos and Brock Lesnar.

Bisping, known for his outspoken nature, joked about Velasquez’s situation, suggesting that the former heavyweight champion would be safe in prison due to his imposing physical presence and fighting skills. He humorously remarked that Velasquez wouldn’t need to worry about the stereotypical prison shower scenarios and that no one would likely target him. On his podcast, Michael Bisping said:

“He isn’t going to be too concerned picking up the soap in the shower. Ain’t no one messing about. He’s going to be just fine. Granted there’s weapons and gangs and stuff like that. Cain Velasquez is not an easy target for anybody and he isn’t going to be in there too long anyway.”

The sentencing of Velasquez has sparked discussions within the MMA community, with many fighters and commentators expressing sympathy for his situation while acknowledging the legal consequences of his actions. UFC commentator Paul Felder, for instance, noted that while Velasquez’s actions were legally wrong, they were understandable given the emotional circumstances surrounding the case.

