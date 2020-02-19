UFC Auckland: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker Preview

Spread the word!













The UFC returns to Auckland, New Zealand this Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 168 otherwise known as UFC Auckland. It’ll be the third time in the MMA promotion has visited the city, it’s first since 2017 when Derrick Lewis met Mark Hunt in a heavyweight headliner.

In the main event from Spark Arena this weekend, lightweight contenders Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will go to war over five, five minutes rounds. The winner will establish himself as a serious contender and be in line for some big fights in the most stacked division in all of MMA. Whoever loses will have to begin the rebuilding process before taking another crack at the top five.

It’s an extremely competitive match-up, something which is reflected by the bookmaker’s odds. The American Felder is priced at 5/4 to score the win, whilst local lad Hooker is the slight favourite at 4/6. Check out the Wincomparator betting sites list to find the best odds, offers and bonuses.

UFC commentator and sixth ranked lightweight Felder enters the fight as underdog despite enjoying some great form as of late. In his last six bouts Felder has won five, his only defeat came against Mike Perry during a one-off fight up at welterweight. During his rise up the ranks ‘The Irish Dragon’ has scored wins over the likes of Stevie Ray, Charles Oliveira, James Vick and Edson Barbosa. At 34-years-old Felder is looking better than ever and may be ready for a run at the lightweight title. But first he’s got the tough task of travelling across the globe to take on a talented fighter in his own backyard.

Since returning to the lightweight division in 2017, Hooker has been in fantastic form which almost mirrors his opponents. In seven fights he has won six and lost just one. During his ascension to #7 in the 155lb rankings, Hooker as claimed some significant wins. Ross Pearson, Marc Diakiese, Jim Miller, Gilbert Burns and James Vick were all stopped by Hooker. His lone loss came against Edson Barbosa who’s striking variety overwhelmed the New Zealander and ultimately forced the stoppage. However, he bounced back in emphatic fashion by beating former title challenger Al Iaquinta over three rounds at UFC 243. Hooker will now be desperate to make it two in a row in front his own fans at UFC Auckland and move on to bigger and better things in 2020.

The winner of this fight will throw their name into the most talent filled and lucrative division in all of MMA. The likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje lie in wait for whoever emerges victorious. The stakes really couldn’t be higher in this intriguing battle between two seriously game and talented strikers.

Elsewhere on the stacked fight card you can expect to see fighters such as Angela Hill, Kai Kara-France, Jake Matthews, Emil Meek, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jimmy Crute.

Tune in to UFC Fight Night 168 on Saturday starting with the prelims on ESPN+ which are scheduled to begin at 4pm (ET). Following that the UFC Auckland main card which is due to air from 7pm (ET) once again live on ESPN+.