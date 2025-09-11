UFC Athlete Bryce Mitchell: “Israel Did 9/11” While Reacting to Charlie Kirk Death

UFC athlete Bryce Mitchell posted an emotional video response following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was killed by a single gunshot to the neck while speaking at a campus event.

Bryce Mitchell Talks Charlie Kirk

In his Instagram video, Mitchell expressed deep distress over Kirk’s passing, stating he was unable to sleep due to his grief. The UFC fighter praised Kirk as an “extremely brave Christian” who died for his beliefs. However, Mitchell’s response took a controversial turn when he made several inflammatory claims.

Mitchell used Kirk’s death as a platform to promote conspiracy theories about the September 11, 2001 attacks, claiming that “Muslims did 9/11” was false and asserting that “9/11 was done by Israel”. The Arkansas native further stated his belief that “the nation of Israel hates Jesus Christ” while expressing his support for Muslims, saying “Muslims love Jesus Christ”.

“I’m so upset about Charlie Kirk’s passing, I can’t really go to sleep right now… I also know that Charlie Kirk was an extremely brave Christian… and let me tell you something about 9/11. Ain’t no Muslims did 9/11, 9/11 was done by Israel… All of y’all can go to hell… the nation of Israel hates Jesus Christ… I love Muslims, you’re never gonna fool me. Muslims love Jesus Christ… and if I didn’t say that I’d be a coward, and people like Charlie Kirk would die for nothing.”

The UFC fighter concluded his remarks by saying those who disagree with him “can go to hell” and claimed that if he did not speak these views, he would be “a coward” and that people like Charlie Kirk would “die for nothing.”

This latest controversy adds to Mitchell’s extensive record of inflammatory and conspiracy-driven statements that have repeatedly generated public outrage. Earlier this year, the 30-year-old fighter made his most shocking comments yet during the first episode of his ArkanSanity podcast in January, where he praised Adolf Hitler as “a good guy” and denied the Holocaust. Mitchell claimed Hitler “fought for his country” and wanted to “purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays”. He also stated there was “no possible way they could’ve burned and cremated six million bodies” and declared “the Holocaust ain’t real.”

The fighter’s conspiracy theories extend well beyond these antisemitic remarks. Mitchell has consistently promoted flat Earth theories, claiming that gravity does not exist and that NASA fabricates information about space. He has also spread COVID-19 conspiracy theories, asserting the virus was manufactured in a government laboratory and released intentionally. Additionally, Mitchell has claimed that mass shootings are orchestrated by the government to advance gun confiscation agendas. Additionally, he claimed a witch destroyed his plants.

Despite facing widespread condemnation, including from UFC President Dana White who called his Hitler comments “beyond disgusting” and labeled him “one of the dumbest human beings,” Mitchell faced no disciplinary action from the UFC. White cited free speech protections, stating that fans who dislike Mitchell could “watch him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television”. Mitchell later issued a partial apology on Instagram, acknowledging that “a lot of people died in the Holocaust” while maintaining he is “definitely not a Nazi”.

The timing of Mitchell’s latest comments is particularly sensitive, occurring on September 11, 2025, the anniversary of the terrorist attacks he referenced in his conspiracy theory. The UFC has not yet responded to Mitchell’s recent statements about Kirk’s death or his claims about the 9/11 attacks.

Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University remains under investigation, with authorities conducting an ongoing manhunt for the shooter. President Donald Trump called Kirk’s death “a dark moment for America” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in his honor. The incident has prompted widespread condemnation of political violence from leaders across the political spectrum.