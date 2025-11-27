UFC 325: Sydney Hosts Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes Rematch

UFC 325 will take place January 31, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. It will be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Sydney returns as a UFC destination following the organization’s previous event in the city at UFC 312 on February 9, 2026. It has been rumored that this match will be Volkanovski’s retirement match. Dana White just announced.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 Official for UFC 325 in Sydney, Australia

Alexander Volkanovski faces Diego Lopes in a featherweight title rematch expected to headline UFC 325. Volkanovski previously faced Lopes at UFC 314 on April 13, 2025, in a bout that resulted in Volkanovski’s decision victory. Lopes carries a professional record of 6-2 in UFC competition and ranks second in the featherweight division. He maintains a knockout rate of 50 percent across his UFC bouts and demonstrates finishing capability across multiple rounds.

Volkanovski established himself as a multi-division champion through victories across featherweight and lightweight competition. The rematch structure provides a direct path for Lopes to address his previous decision loss against the former featherweight champion.

Alexander Volkanovski represents one of mixed martial arts’ most accomplished featherweights and a defining figure in the sport’s recent history. Born September 29, 1988, in Australia, Volkanovski has compiled a 26-4 professional record since turning professional in 2012. Prior to joining the UFC in 2016, Volkanovski captured championships across multiple regional promotions, including PXC and AFC featherweight titles, establishing himself as a legitimate prospect before entering the organization.​

The Australian’s UFC career includes the longest featherweight championship reign in promotion history. He defeated Max Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019 to capture the title and subsequently made five consecutive title defenses against ranked opposition, including Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, and Holloway in consecutive rematches.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts after defeating Jean Silva of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the Noche UFC event at Frost Bank Center on September 13, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Diego Lopes da Silva represents the next generation of featherweight contenders and a rising threat to championship aspirations. Born December 30, 1994, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, Lopes began training Brazilian jiu-jitsu at age seven following his family’s deep tradition in combat sports. His father, Elias Lopes, holds a fifth-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu, and his siblings Debora and Thiago are also black belt practitioners. Lopes earned his purple belt by age 16 and subsequently transitioned into mixed martial arts competition.​

Lopes enters the contest having won his last six consecutive featherweight bouts before the Volkanovski loss and winning his most recent engagement following the initial decision. The second contest represents the opportunity for either fighter to establish definitively dominant positioning within the featherweight title picture heading into 2026.​