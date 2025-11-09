Merab Dvalishvili clarifies his stance on possible Alexander Volkanovski superfight

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has clarified his stance on a possible superfight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

One thing we know for sure is that Merab Dvalishvili is one of the best fighters on the planet right now – and the same can be said for Alexander Volkanovski. It’s not uncommon to see fighters go in search of a second world title, either, which is one of the many reasons why fans are interested in the idea of these two legends squaring off at some point in the future.

Recently, though, Merab Dvalishvili has made it crystal clear that he isn’t that interested in battling Volkanovski, mainly because he has so much respect for him. In another recent interview, however, ‘The Machine’ had a few things that he wanted to clarify.

Merab Dvalishvili discusses possible Alexander Volkanovski fight

“Look, I don’t want to challenge him because I have so much respect for the great champion Alex Volkanovski,” the bantamweight champion clarified. “I just want to focus on my weight class and I don’t want to be disrespectful by challenging or mentioning his name.

“If it becomes a thing where the UFC asks me to do this fight listen, I’m a fighter, I will show up and I will fight. Usually, UFC sends me a contract ‘you fight this guy’ and boom, that’s it. So if you ask me, I don’t want to challenge him or call him out, but if they want it then I am ready for it.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Dvalishvili was speaking in his role as a Stake ambassador.

Do you want to see the fight? We all know that it would make for fascinating viewing but at this moment in time, it still feels like both men have things left to accomplish in their respective divisions. With that being said, if Merab is able to get past Petr Yan and Umar Nurmagomedov (again), then who knows, maybe the UFC will look at the rest of the bantamweights in the top 15 and think that there’s nobody really left for him to compete against.