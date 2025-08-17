The Biggest Winners and Losers of UFC 319

With UFC 319 wrapped up, we now have a new middleweight champion and a solidified top contender in the featherweight division.

In the main event, we saw Khamzat Chimaev decimate Dricus Du Plessis for all five rounds, in one of the most dominant title fight performances in UFC history.

The featherweight division now has a new top contender, and his name is Lerone ‘The Miracle’ Murphy. With a stunning spinning elbow knockout over Aaron Pico.

The event so some highlight reel finishes and some veteran running backs running the clock.

The Biggest Winners of UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev – It almost felt like Khamzat becoming a champion was inevitable, with his incredible wrestling and strength.

Chimaev dominated Du Plessis for the entirety of their title fight, winning via unanimous decision, and put on a performance that will certainly go down in UFC history as one of the most dominant.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates grapples with Dricus du Plessis of South Africa during their middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Lerone Murphy – Murphy was almost beginning to feel like the forgotten man at 145 pounds, with his name not really being mentioned in the title picture, despite being unbeaten in his MMA career.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Lerone Murphy of England knocks out Aaron Pico in a featherweight fight during the UFC 319 event at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Another issue regarding Murphy was his lack of finishes inside the UFC, with his last finish coming all the way back in 2021.

But after his incredible spinning elbow finish, Murphy has truly cemented his place as the top contender at featherweight, and Dana White all but confirmed he is next in line.

Tim Elliott – Tim Elliott came into UFC 319 as quite a hefty underdog against Kai Asakura, but he never let that affect him.

Elliott submitted Asakura with a nasty guillotine choke towards the end of the second round, reminding MMA fans that he is not done at the top level of MMA.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Tim Elliott of the United States grapples with Kai Asakura of Japan during their flyweight bout during UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The biggest losers of uFC 319

The middleweight division – It was certainly in the best interest of the middleweight division that Du Plessis would have beaten Chimaev.

Chimaev appears unbeatable since joining the UFC, and it will take an extremely valiant effort to dethrone the champion.

Aaron Pico – Aaron Pico entered the UFC with a lot of hype, joining from the PFL, as one of the highest-touted prospects.

Unfortunately for Pico, his debut could not have gone much worse, as he was brutally knocked out in round one by Murphy with a highlight reel finish.

Before the fight, Pico was going back and forth with the current champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and he will now have to work his way up to earn a title fight.

Geoff Neal – Geoff Neal was on the receiving end of a devastating spinning elbow knockout from Carlos Prates.

While losing to Prates is not something to be ashamed of, Neal finds himself on this list because, throughout his career, he has never been able to secure that big victory that places him in the title picture at 170lbs.

This loss to Prates is another massive setback, and if Neal wants any chance of fighting for welterweight gold, he will need to rack up a big winning streak.