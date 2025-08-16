Carlos Prates KOs Geoff Neal at the Bell with Vicious Spinning Back Elbow – UFC 319 Highlights

Carlos Prates climbed back into the win column with a buzzer-beating finish against Geoff Neal at UFC 319 on Saturday night.

Prates put on a striking display throughout the opening round, but just when it appeared that we would be going to the second stanza, the Fighting Nerds star unleashed a hellacious spinning back elbow that caught Neal on the side of the head and sent ‘Handz of Steel’ crashing to the canvas just as the horn sounded.

Referee Jason Herzog immediately waved off the fight, bringing an end to the contest with one second officially left in the round.

Official Result: Carlos Prates def. Geoff Neal via KO (spinning back elbow) at 4:59 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates at UFC 319:

SPINNING ELBOW AT THE BUZZER 😱 #UFC319



WHAT A KO FROM CARLOS PRATES! pic.twitter.com/avh4J7swyL — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 17, 2025