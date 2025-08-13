Alexander Volkanovski believes he’d “embarrass” Aaron Pico

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has responded to Aaron Pico after the UFC newcomer suggested that he could knock the champ out.

On Saturday night, Aaron Pico will make his official debut for the Ultimate Fighting Championship when he collides with Lerone Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 319. If he wins, then there’s every chance that he could jump to the front of the queue in the race for a title shot – where he’d be greeted by Alexander Volkanovski.

Recently, Aaron Pico said in an interview that he could knock Volk out, and that the Australian has never faced a wrestler like him. As you can imagine, Alexander Volkanovski had a pretty fascinating response.

Alexander Volkanovski responds to Aaron Pico

“You’ve got to think that,” Volkanovski responded to Pico in an interview with FOX Sports Australia. “That’s perfectly fine. Everyone has a puncher’s chance, so he does have big hands. He is an All-American wrestler. But I’ll tell you right now, what’s the bet if we were to wrestle, I’d embarrass him there anyway? That’s the thing. A lot of people want to be like, ‘Oh, I did this, I did that.’ Like I haven’t faced them guys in the gym.

“I’ve faced really, really good wrestlers even much heavier than him, and trust me, I do all right. MMA grappling is my world. I love that. He’s got to have that confidence. I’m not really going to take it serious until he goes and shows me something. You’ve done stuff in your other promotions and whatnot. Come over here, do it here, all right? Then I’ll look into it a little bit more. But yeah, he’s only got a puncher’s chance. I’ll leave it at that.”

“It excites me because I reckon I’d crumble him in the wrestling department,” Volkanovski said. “He might be good for one takedown, two takedowns – if he even gets me down, I’m straight back up. Watch him not want to clinch up anymore after that. His best bet is to obviously try and land a big shot. Other than that, I mop the floor with him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie