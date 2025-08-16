“Absolute Dogfight” Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev Given Official Pick by Former UFC Champ
Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will do battle for the former’s middleweight crown this weekend, with a former kingpin of 185 pounds offering up his thoughts on Saturday’s clash. DDP vs. ‘Borz’ headlines UFC 319 with this pay-per-view main event bout transpiring on August 16th from Chicago.
It is an incredibly compelling clash that has many talking about what could transpire, and that includes Michael Bisping. Taking to his personal YouTube channel to offer up his overview of the du Plessis versus Chimaev title fight, Bisping said,
“I think it’s going to be an entertaining fight. I think Dricus is going to leave that with some new scars. He’s going to be bloodied and bruised. It’s going to be a tough, absolute dogfight back and forth, and then he’s going to start to fade, and Dricus takes over, and Dricus Du Plessis will still be the middleweight champion of the world. And I think it wouldn’t surprise me if you got a late stoppage in the fourth or fifth round.”
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev broken down by another former UFC middleweight champ
Michael Bisping isn’t the only former UFC middleweight titleholder who is discussing the Dricus Du Plessis-Khamzat Chimaev championship clash, as Israel Adesanya has also recently offered up his thoughts on the title bout.
As a former opponent of du Plessis, Adesanya has unique insights to offer on the UFC 319 headliner. As the former two-time middleweight titleholder broke down DDP vs. Chimaev by way of his personal YouTube channel, Adesanya stated [via MMA Junkie],
“I’ve looked at this fight two ways: Khamzat comes out, just grabs a hold of DDP, and just drags him into deep water in the first or second, and finishes him. Or DDP matches his crazy, matches Khamzat’s crazy with his own type of crazy and his willingness to not quit, and then drags Khamzat into deep waters of the third, fourth, or fifth round and gets him out of there. That’s how I see this fight going.”
“Khamzat showed his hand. He’s going to go after him from the get-go. But DDP, I think, can weather the storm and probably finish Khamzat later on. Because Khamzat, if it gets to Rounds 3, 4, 5, it’s going to be a problem. It probably won’t get to Round 5. I say Round 3 or 4, DDP. But if Khamzat is going to win, it’s going to be in the first round. It’s going to be impressive, it’s going to be spectacular, it’s going to be violent. I’m going to go with DDP.”
“It’s good if he’s champion, (but) the UFC probably wants Khamzat to be champion because he is a guy that brings a lot of eyes, says it and gets it done type sh*t. But I like having DDP as champion because I still think it’s inspiring to a lot of Africans, especially South Africans, as well, like me, Kamaru, and Francis did for the continent as the three kings. He can do that solely as the African champ in the UFC. So yeah, I think he’ll get it done. He’s just stubborn. I’m going to go Dricus by late TKO.”