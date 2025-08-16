“Absolute Dogfight” Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev Given Official Pick by Former UFC Champ

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will do battle for the former’s middleweight crown this weekend, with a former kingpin of 185 pounds offering up his thoughts on Saturday’s clash. DDP vs. ‘Borz’ headlines UFC 319 with this pay-per-view main event bout transpiring on August 16th from Chicago.

It is an incredibly compelling clash that has many talking about what could transpire, and that includes Michael Bisping. Taking to his personal YouTube channel to offer up his overview of the du Plessis versus Chimaev title fight, Bisping said,

“I think it’s going to be an entertaining fight. I think Dricus is going to leave that with some new scars. He’s going to be bloodied and bruised. It’s going to be a tough, absolute dogfight back and forth, and then he’s going to start to fade, and Dricus takes over, and Dricus Du Plessis will still be the middleweight champion of the world. And I think it wouldn’t surprise me if you got a late stoppage in the fourth or fifth round.”

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev broken down by another former UFC middleweight champ

Michael Bisping isn’t the only former UFC middleweight titleholder who is discussing the Dricus Du Plessis-Khamzat Chimaev championship clash, as Israel Adesanya has also recently offered up his thoughts on the title bout.

As a former opponent of du Plessis, Adesanya has unique insights to offer on the UFC 319 headliner. As the former two-time middleweight titleholder broke down DDP vs. Chimaev by way of his personal YouTube channel, Adesanya stated [via MMA Junkie],