Lerone Murphy Obliterates Aaron Pico with Stunning Spinning Back Elbow KO – UFC 319 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Lerone Murphy took a page out of Carlos Prates’ book, landing a sensational spinning back elbow KO against former Bellator star Aaron Pico at UFC 319 in Chicago.

Pico came out firing on all cylinders, landing early and looking to pressure Murphy against the cage. With Pico rushing in, Murphy saw an opportunity to unleash a spinning back elbow that caught Pico clean, sending the Olympic-level wrestler crashing to the canvas

Official Result: Lerone Murphy def. Aaron Pico via KO (spinning back elbow) at 3:21 of Round 1. 

With the win, Murphy extends his undefeated run to 17-0 and likely puts himself in pole position for a shot at the UFC’s reigning featherweight world champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Check Out Highlights From Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico at UFC 319:

