Tim Elliott Forces Kai Asakura to Tap Out with Slick Second-Round Guillotine – UFC 319 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Tim Elliott Forces Kai Asakura to Tap Out with Slick Guillotine Choke - UFC 319 Highlights

Tim Elliott spoiled Kai Asakura’s sophomore promotional appearance, securing a slick second-round submission victory over the Japanese star in the UFC 319 main card opener.

Asakura largely dominated the opening round with his striking, but an ill-advised body kick from the former RIZIN champion allowed Elliott to secure a late takedown. Elliott quickly got into side control, but was unable to capitalize on the position before the bell.

gettyimages 2230522088 612x612 1

The late takedown appeared to cause some hesitancy in Asakura as his volume dipped significantly in the second stanza. That allowed Elliott to assume control of the fight and secure another takedown with just over a minute to go in the round.

READ MORE:  Ground, Clinch, and Striking - Dricus Du Plessis Confident He Can Beat Khamzat Chimaev in All Areas

As Asakura attempted to scramble, Elliott locked in a mounted guillotine, forcing Asakura to tap out with only seconds left in the round.

gettyimages 2230523236 612x612 1
gettyimages 2230523015 612x612 1

Official Result: Tim Elliott def. Kai Asakura via submission (mounted guillotine) at 4:39 of Round 2.

gettyimages 2230522079 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura at UFC 319:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts