Tim Elliott Forces Kai Asakura to Tap Out with Slick Second-Round Guillotine – UFC 319 Highlights

Tim Elliott spoiled Kai Asakura’s sophomore promotional appearance, securing a slick second-round submission victory over the Japanese star in the UFC 319 main card opener.

Asakura largely dominated the opening round with his striking, but an ill-advised body kick from the former RIZIN champion allowed Elliott to secure a late takedown. Elliott quickly got into side control, but was unable to capitalize on the position before the bell.

The late takedown appeared to cause some hesitancy in Asakura as his volume dipped significantly in the second stanza. That allowed Elliott to assume control of the fight and secure another takedown with just over a minute to go in the round.

As Asakura attempted to scramble, Elliott locked in a mounted guillotine, forcing Asakura to tap out with only seconds left in the round.

Official Result: Tim Elliott def. Kai Asakura via submission (mounted guillotine) at 4:39 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura at UFC 319:

Tim Elliott taps Kai Asakura! pic.twitter.com/nDhPbkgXMd — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 17, 2025