UFC 307: Alex Pereira Explains why the UFC passed on Magomed Ankalaev in place of Khalil Rountree

Poatan’ Alex Pereira, the current UFC light heavyweight world champion, will look to defend his crown at UFC 307 against the top ten-ranked Khalil Rountree instead of the higher-ranked top contender Magomed Ankalaev. Speaking in an interview with the UFC’s Daniel Cormier, the Brazilian striker explained it all.

Brail’s Alex Pereira was a former two-division world champion in kickboxing before transitioning to MMA. Since then, he has earned UFC gold in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. ‘Poatan’ is well known to fans due to his stunning knockouts, whether it be by head kick or left hook. He holds the UFC light heavyweight crown and will look to defend it on October 5 against Khalil Rountree.

The US-born Khalil Rountree got the nod as the top contender for UFC 307 against Pereira, despite coming off of a PED suspension. However, he was on an impressive string of wins including a stunning KO against former top contender Anthony Smith. He will enter the fight with his signature Muay Thai base style of striking.

The Russian Magomed Ankalaev is top-ranked in the UFC’s light heavyweight division and fought for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Jan Blachowicz. Since then, he has picked up a knockout win against Johnny Walker and will soon face Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308. But going from the top contender to just another fighter in the division, despite not losing, opened the doors to many questions from some fans and Ankalaev himself.

The Brazilian-born ‘Poatan‘ Alex Pereira sat down in an interview with UFC personality, Daniel Cormier and addressed why the UFC would pass over Magomed Ankalaev. He said: