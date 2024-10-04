Jose Aldo aims for Sean O’Malley bout after UFC 307: ‘It would be a great fight’

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo has revealed plans to land himself a title-eliminator clash with former bantamweight titleholder, Sean O’Malley in the aftermath of his return at UFC 307 this weekend against the surging, Mario Bautista.

Aldo, a former undisputed featherweight champion, made his return to the Octagon on home soil back in May at UFC 301, snapping a two-year hiatus with a shutout unanimous decision win over Jonathan Martinez in his native Brazil.

And paired with Bautista this weekend in Salt Lake City, former featherweight kingpin, Aldo is tasked with snapping a six-fight winning spree from the bantamweight contender, who most recently landed a decision win over Ricky Simon.

Jose Aldo stakes claim for title eliminator against Sean O’Malley

Hoping to wrap an Octagon title round his waist once more as part of his second tenure in the promotion, Manaus favorite, Aldo identified a pairing with former champion, O’Malley — who lost his crown to common-foe, Merab Dvalishvili just months ago as an ideal opponent to land him into title contention once more.

“I think that is a fight, I like,” Jose Aldo told ESPN ahead of his return at UFC 307. “I think this is a fight, the two of us, myself and Sean, two people we have weight, there is a catch to what we do. Two great names in the division and it would be a great fight.”

Himself staking his claim to the bantamweight championship crown despite his loss to Dvalishvili at the Las Vegas Sphere last month, O’Malley has claimed he would fight with surging divisional contender, Umar Nurmagomedov — arguing that he should likely have won a judge’s decision at UFC 306.