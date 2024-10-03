Alex Pereira rules out weight class move after UFC 307 title fight return: ‘I will defend my belt’

Ahead of his return to action at UFC 307 this weekend, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has calmed talks of a potential return to his former stomping grounds at middleweight, as well as a heavyweight climb, announcing plans to continue defending the 205lbs crown.

Pereira, a former two-division champion, is slated to headline UFC 307 this weekend at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah — taking on surging light heavyweight contender, Khalil Rountree in a high-stakes championship pairing.

Most recently landing a dominant second round win over former champion, Jiri Prochazka, Sao Paulo knockout star, Pereira stopped his two-time foe with a stunning high-kick knockout stoppage at UFC 303 on short-notice during International Fight Week back in June.

And prior to that, Pereira landed a spectacular first round knockout win over another ex-titleholder, Jamahal Hill with a sensational one-punch win in the main event of the monumental UFC 300 card.

And amid his winning spree at 205lbs, Pereira has been continually linked with both a move to the middleweight and heavyweight limits, himself briefly entertaining both potential leaps and drops.

Alex Pereira plans to remain at light heavyweight after UFC 307

However, during fight week ahead of UFC 307, Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira has confirmed he plans to retain his crown against Rountree and defend the light heavyweight title further after his outing in Utah.

“I will actually choose to defend my belt,” Alex Pereira told assembled media during his availability this week. “For me to go to a lower weight class would take some time and would need some more preparation, for me to go to a higher weight class it also takes more preparation so right now, the way that it is at light heavyweight is perfect.”