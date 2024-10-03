Watch: Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland Meet in Hard Sparring Ahead of UFC 307

With UFC 307 looming around the corner, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira reunited with Sean Strickland for an intense sparring session. The sparring session was a hard five-minute round in which ‘Poatan’ and Strickland traded back and forth.

This isn’t the first time that Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland have been connected with one another. Back at UFC 276 the two met for a pivotal middleweight matchup in which Pereira landed a first-round KO. At UFC 297 when Strickland was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis, Pereira was in the corner of Strickland helping coach the former 185-pound champion.

Alex pereira prepares for UFC 307

The two fighters continue to help one another prepare for big fights. Before the sparring took place Strickland spoke about helping Alex Pereira prepare, “We’re sparring, whatever he needs. I know it’s his last real sparring week so we’re going to be banging today, a little scary,” said the former middleweight champion. After the sparring session Alex Pereira talked about Strickland’s help in his camp, “Sean Strickland a guy who always goes forward, hard. But I am evolving in my training. In my fights I’m very happy with what’s happening,” said the light heavyweight champion.

Alex Pereira is set to fight Khalil Rountree Jr. in Salt Lake City at UFC 307. It came as a surprise to many fans that Rountree got the title shot, as he also had a bout with Jamahal Hill canceled at UFC 303. Pereira continues to be one of the most active UFC champions fighting in his third championship this year.

The Brazilian kickboxer continues to be the biggest name in the UFC and looks to defend the light heavyweight strap for a third time. ‘Poatan’ has already headlined UFC 300 this year while also headlining UFC 303 on short notice. He looks to add Rountree Jr. to a list of impressive names he’s defeated.