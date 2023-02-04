Official – UFC 287 set to take place in Miami, Florida

Miami will host UFC 287 which features the Middleweight title rematch and the return of Jorge Masvidal.

Previously, the UFC announced the card without a destination attached to it. Instead, the announcement was made with the reveal of the main and the co-main event.

UFC 287 will feature the highly anticipated rematch between Alex Pereira and the former champion, Israel Adesanya. The two famously fought at UFC 281 in November of last year, where, after being down on the cards, Pereira rallied to pull off a massive comeback against his rival and stop Adesanya late in the 5th round to become the champion.

Since then, the rematch between these rivals has been a constant topic of discussion, and now finally, not only is the date set, but also a location as the UFC announced that the event will take place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on April 8th.

Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal is to have a homecoming at UFC 287

Along with the Middleweight title rematch, UFC 287 will also be co-headlined by top Welterweights, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. Both Masvidal and Burns call Florida home, but Masvidal was born and raised in Miami, so this will be a homecoming for the BMF champion.

Masvidal hasn’t fought since March of last year when he lost to Colby Covington and afterward had serious legal trouble after he allegedly attacked Covington outside of a restaurant. Meanwhile, Burns had one of the best performances of his career at UFC 283, where he submitted Neil Magny in the very first round.

This event will mark the company’s first return to Miami since UFC 42 in April 2003. That event was headlined by Matt Hughes defending his Welterweight title against Sean Sherk. And also the debut of MMA legend, Rich Franklin. So, it’s safe to say that it’s been a long time coming for Miami fans.