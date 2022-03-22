Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal is the subject of a police investigation this Tuesday night after he is alleged to have punched former opponent, Colby Covington twice during an alleged physical altercation on Monday night in Miami Beach, Florida.

Masvidal, as per a police report obtained by MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin from the Miami Beach Police has been officially named as the lone suspect and an investigation has been launched following an alleged physical altercation between the Miami native and the Clovis-born Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant on Monday night at around 11:30 p.m. ET.

During the alleged incident, Covington is said to have been attacked while leaving the restaurant, claiming that he was “attacked by Jorge Masvidal” when speaking with responding law enforcement officers who attended the scene.

Covington is alleged to have received two strikes from Masvidal with a closed fist, one of which landed on his mouth, fracturing a tooth as well as one to his eye.

Jorge Masvidal and his management firm all alluded to a run-in with Colby Covington across social media

Covington detailed how he had seen three “unknown” males approach him in an “aggressive manner”, before he backed into the Papi Streak restaurant and called police.

The Californian also suffered an abrasion to his left wrist during the alleged incident, and claimed that Masvidal has said “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids” during the alleged attack.

Video footage from the alleged incident surfaced soon after initial reports, with Covington surrounded by multiple responding officers, while later footage appears to show Masvidal being held back from Covington by a group of people.

Covington and Masvidal had fought less than three weeks ago inside the confines of the UFC Octagon at UFC 272, where Covington landed a one-sided unanimous decision victory over the latter, however, following the bout, both insisted that they would be involved in a physical skirmish if they ran into each other in public after the fight.

