Gilbert Burns scores first-round arm triangle submission over Neil Magny – UFC 283 Highlights

Gilbert Burns returned to the Octagon in front of a raucous crowd at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro for a high-stakes welterweight scrap with No. 12 ranked contender Neil Magny. Burns walked into the bout ready to get back into the win column after coming up short against undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 last year. Magny has alternated wins and losses going back to 2020, but he looked to make it two in a row after scoring a third-round submission against Daniel Rodriguez in November.

Magny attempted to keep Burns at a distance, using his length to create space between the two fighters, but Burns was able to close the distance quickly and put Magny on his back with relative ease. Burns was able to move into side control. After contending with the long legs of Magny, Burns was able to move into full mount. From there, it was just a matter of time.

Burns applies pressure from the mount and is able to work his way into position for an arm triangle choke. Putting the squeeze on with less than a minute to go in the round, Magny found himself pressed against the fence with nowhere to go. Magny had no choice, but to tap out with 45 seconds left in the opening round.

Official Result: Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny via submission (arm triangle) at 4:15 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights From Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny at UFC 283 Below:

