LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier results throughout the night (Sat. July 2. 2022) live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taking main event status as part of a championship doubleheader, an undisputed middleweight title fight between reigning division champion, Israel Adesanya, and the #2 rated challenger, Jared Cannonier.
Attempting his fifth successful defense of the middleweight crown, Adesanya managed to defeat two-time opponent and former champion, Robert Whittaker with a unanimous decision victory at UFC 271 in February.
As for the #2 ranked Cannonier, the Texan stopped Derek Brunson with brutal ground elbows also on that February UFC 271 card at the Toyota Center.
In the night’s co-headliner, Alexander Volkanovski attempts his fourth successful defense of the featherweight crown in a trilogy title fight against former titleholder, Max Holloway.
Last time out, Volkanovski stopped Chan Sung Jung in April with a dominant fourth round knockout victory.
As for Holloway, the Hawaiian landed career-highlight victories against both Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez since his rematch loss to Volkanovski.
UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier – Results
UFC 276 Main Card Results: (ESPN+/PPV 10 p.m. ET)
Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (c0 vs. Jared Cannonier
Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway
Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 276 Preliminary Card Results: (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)
Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green
Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis
UFC 276 Early Preliminary Card Results: (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN/ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)
Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Uriah Hall
Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye
Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko