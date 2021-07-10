LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 results throughout the night (Sat. 10th. July 2021) from the T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honours in the promotion’s return to the T-Mobile Arena, former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier meets with former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor in a trilogy rubber match bout between the two.

Poirier and McGregor meet in a bid to earn overall bragging rights — following a January rematch on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Headlining UFC 257 at the beginning of the year, Poirier avenged a September 2014 knockout loss to McGregor — stopping the Dubliner with a second round flurry at the fence.

In the night’s co-headliner, a high-stakes welterweight bout between one-time title chaser, Gilbert Burns and the two-time title challenger, Stephen Thompson.

For Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Burns, he returned for the first time since a UFC 258 knockout loss to defending champion, Kamaru Usman, while Thompson enters the fight in the midst of a two-fight winning run — which most recently featured a unanimous decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17 in December of last year.

UFC 264 Results: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

Main Card: (ESPN+ Pay-Per-View 10 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Catchweight (139.5lbs): Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Middleweight: Trevin Gilles vs. Dricus du Plessis

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera