LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou II results throughout the afternoon (Sat. 27th. March 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honours in the promotion’s return to a pay-per-view schedule, a massive heavyweight championship rematch between the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time, as Stipe Miocic looks to defend his championship against 2018 foe, the devasatating puncher, Francis Ngannou.

Hoping to improve to 2-0 over the Cameroonian challenger, Miocic took home a dominant unanimous decision victory over Ngannou at UFC 220 back in January of 2018, handing Ngannou his first promotional defeat.

In the time since, Miocic featured in a trilogy against two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier, with the former taking bragging-rights last August at UFC 252, taking a unanimous judging win over Cormier, ending the tie with a 2-1 record.

Following a consecutive defeat to Derrick Lewis in arguably the most forgettable matchup the division has ever seen, the Xtreme Couture trainee has returned to the top of the heavyweight pile, with a quartet of opening minute knockout victories over Curtis Bladyes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and last May — stopped Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just twenty-seconds.

Featuring in a promoted co-main event, former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley returns, attempting to snap a three-fight slide as he matches against the gritty #10 ranked, Vicente Luque.

Dropping a trio of defeats to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington, Woodley’s most recent victory came back in September of 2018, stopping Darren Till with a second round D’Arce to score his third and final welterweight title defence.

For New Jersey born finisher, Luque, he’s rebounded from a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Stephen Thompson back in November of 2019, to lodge two massive knockout wins over both Niko Price, and Randy Brown in May and August of last year, respectively.

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou Results

Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou II

Welterweight: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Catchweight (206.5-pounds): Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant

Welterweight: Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Featherweight: Shane Young vs. Omar Morales

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 7:30 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar