UFC 241 Medical Suspensions: Anthony Pettis Faces Six-Month Sit

This past weekend (Sat. August 17, 2019) UFC 241 took place on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

In the main event of the night, Stipe Miocic knocked out Daniel Cormier in the fourth round to reclaim the heavyweight championship. Also, Nate Diaz ended a three-year layoff with a unanimous decision win over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in front of his fellow Californian crowd.

A middleweight banger took place between Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero, which the Brazilian won via unanimous decision. Now, the fighters on one of the biggest cards of the year have received their medical suspensions after their respective wars. The likes of Anthony Pettis, Yoel Romero, and Paulo Costa are facing possible 180-day sits.

Check out the full UFC 241 Medical Suspensions below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC 241 Medical Suspensions

Stipe Miocic: 60-day suspension for left eye laceration unless cleared by a physician. 45-day suspension, 30 days no contact for a hard bout.

Daniel Cormier: 45-day suspension, 30 days no contact due to a knockout.

Nate Diaz: 60-day suspension for right eye laceration unless cleared by a physician. 45-day suspension, 30 days no contact due to hard bout.

Anthony Pettis: 180-day suspension for possible fracture to foot, right orbital unless cleared by a physician. 45-day suspension, 30 days no contact.

Paulo Costa: 180-day suspension for possible right foot fracture unless cleared by a physician.

Yoel Romero: 180-day suspension due to possible fracture to his right ribs unless cleared by a physician. 45-day suspension, 30 days no contact.

Sodiq Yusuff: 180-day suspension for possible fracture to his left knee unless cleared by a physician. 60-day suspension for laceration to right eyebrow unless cleared by a physician.

Gabriel Benitez: 180-day suspension for possible fracture to right foot unless cleared by a physician. 60-day suspension for laceration to left eyebrow unless cleared by a physician. 45-day suspension, 30 days no contact.

Derek Brunson: 180-day suspension for possible fracture to left leg unless cleared by a physician.

Ian Heinisch: 45-day suspension, 30 days no contact mandatory due to hard bout.

Devonte Smith: 45-day suspension, 30 days no contact mandatory for TKO.

Raphael Assuncao: 60-day suspension for laceration to right eyelid unless cleared by a physician.

Christos Giagos: 60-day suspension for laceration to left eyebrow unless cleared by a physician. 45-day suspension, 30 days no contact for hard bout.

Manny Bermudez: 45-day suspension, 30 days no contact due to hard bout.

Jodie Esquibel: 180-day suspension for possible fracture to right arm unless cleared by a physician.

Shana Dobson: 180-day suspension for possible fracture to orbital unless cleared by a physician.

