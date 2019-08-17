UFC 241 Results: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic II

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC 241 results throughout tonight (Sat. August 17, 2019) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The heavyweight title is on the line in the main event, as Daniel Cormier defends his title against Stipe Miocic. “DC” actually took the title off Miocic in their initial meeting last summer via first-round knockout. Nate Diaz ends a three-year layoff in the co-main event, as he steps into the Octagon against former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.

And at middleweight, heavy-handed knockout artists Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa go head-to-head in a fight that could very well determine the next challenger for the 185-pound title.

UFC 241 Results

Main Card

Heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

(C) Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis

Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero

Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy

Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen Lightweight: Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose Catchweight (140 pounds): Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Early Prelims

Women’s strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel Bantamweight: Brandon Davis vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Brandon Davis vs. Kyung Ho Kang Women’s flyweight: Shana Dobson vs. Sabina Mazo

