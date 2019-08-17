UFC 241 Results: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic II

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC 241 results throughout tonight (Sat. August 17, 2019) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
The heavyweight title is on the line in the main event, as Daniel Cormier defends his title against Stipe Miocic. “DC” actually took the title off Miocic in their initial meeting last summer via first-round knockout. Nate Diaz ends a three-year layoff in the co-main event, as he steps into the Octagon against former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.
And at middleweight, heavy-handed knockout artists Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa go head-to-head in a fight that could very well determine the next challenger for the 185-pound title.
UFC 241 Results
Main Card
- Heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic
- Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis
- Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero
- Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch
Preliminary Card
- Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy
- Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Lightweight: Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose
- Catchweight (140 pounds): Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney
Early Prelims
- Women’s strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel
- Bantamweight: Brandon Davis vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Women’s flyweight: Shana Dobson vs. Sabina Mazo
