UFC 240 Weigh-In Results: Headliner Set

Spread the word!













The UFC 240 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion’s banner.

The UFC 240 pay-per-view (PPV) event is set to take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar in a featherweight title bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer in a women’s featherweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the five-bout main card is Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout, Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout, and Marc-André Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout.

UFC 240 Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 240 on Friday, and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Max Holloway (145) vs. Frankie Edgar (145) – for featherweight title

Cris Cyborg (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)

Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Niko Price (169)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155)

Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Viviane Araujo (125) vs. Alexis Davis (125)

Hakeem Dawodu () vs. Yoshinori Horie (145.5)

Seungwoo Choi (145) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

Deiveson Figueiredo (126) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Sarah Frota (125) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

Erik Koch (170.5) vs. Kyle Stewart (170.5)