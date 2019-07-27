UFC 240 Staff Predictions: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. July 27, 2019) UFC 240 goes down from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

In the main event of the night, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his title on the line against Frankie Edgar. Edgar has challenged for the 145-pound strap twice before, but against a different champion in Jose Aldo. Now, he gets a fresh opportunity against a new champion.

Holloway will face, arguably, the best wrestler he has ever competed against inside the Octagon. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC 240 staff predictions for tonight’s big fight:

UFC 240 Staff Predictions:

Jon Fuentes:

This fight is going to be a lot closer than people think. Holloway hasn’t faced a wrestler as accomplished as Edgar. If “The Answer” can get the fight to the ground consistently, we’re going to see a new champion at 145 pounds. However, I think Holloway has the takedown defense to keep things standing, where he thrives. “Blessed” should be able to outclass Edgar on the feet to retain his title via decision. (Prediction: Max Holloway)

Abhinav Kini:

I think Max Holloway will get the win but it won’t be as straight forward as many are predicting. Frankie Edgar is the understandable betting underdog but he always pushes the pace, mixes it up better than most, and is arguably the best wrestler Holloway will have faced.

If he’s able to take Holloway down, this fight could be very interesting. That said, it’s a big if and Holloway has great takedown defense along with high-level striking, cardio, and volume. I see him getting the decision but it will be a competitive one in my book. (Prediction: Max Holloway)

Andrew Ravens:

This has fight of the night written all over it with an excellent matchup that should make for a close fight in the early going. Obviously, Holloway is still the king of the featherweight division and in the prime of his career.

As the fight goes deeper into the rounds, I think Holloway starts to pull away with his grappling and at the end will dominate the future UFC Hall of Famer. I still see Edgar keeping it close in the beginning. Holloway gets it done by decision. (Prediction: Max Holloway)

Brady Briggs:

This is the third time this fight has been booked, thank God it’s really happening this time. I think Frankie Edgar mixes it up as well as anyone; Georges St-Pierre, Kamaru Usman, Dominick Cruz, Demetrious Johnson – he’s up there.

Edgar’s also been fighting bigger opponents his whole life, but at 145 pounds, I think Max Holloway’s a different animal. I don’t see anyone beating him at featherweight. Max Holloway via decision or late TKO. (Prediction: Max Holloway)

Cole Shelton:

Although Holloway is a massive favorite, into the -400 range, I think this fight is much closer than that. There are two questions I keep wondering: How will Holloway’s confidence be after losing for the first time in years, and how will Edgar’s wrestling play in as an impact in this fight?

Holloway has yet to face an elite level wrestler like Edgar so, should the former lightweight champ be able to dictate the pace and get the fight to the ground it should be interesting. But, I think Holloway can keep it standing long enough that he will be able to win three rounds, to Edgar’s two. It is a close fight but Holloway will get it done and defend his title. (Prediction: Max Holloway)

What do you think about the LowKickMMA staff predictions for UFC 240?